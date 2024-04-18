EQS-News: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Product Launch

coinIX COINVEST SCI1 issues new shares of crypto investment fund as electronic securities | Collaboration with NYALA Digital Asset AG and tokenforge GmbH | Crypto register on POLYGON PoS Netzwerk

Hamburg, 18.04.2024 - Investment firm coinIX, specializing in crypto asset and blockchain investments, is pioneering a new initiative in collaboration with NYALA Digital Asset AG and tokenforge GmbH

on the Polygon Proof-of-Stake (PoS) Network. Following

the transfer of

its

liquid

crypto assets to a specialized

fund to facilitate

co-investments

by external stakeholders,

the company has now

issued

its

new fund shares

– designed

as investment shares of

an investment stock corporation

– as electronic

securities.

These investment

shares are no longer

documented in

physical certificates;

instead,

they are electronically

registered

with

a crypto registry operator, enabling direct allocation to an investor's wallet. The issuance of electronic securities and the provision of security tokens were orchestrated in collaboration with NYALA Digital Assets AG, Berlin, with their subsidiary Smart Registry GmbH

acting as the

crypto

registry

operator. Tokenforge

GmbH

from

Berlin

handles

the

digital

subscription

of investment shares, ensuring a compliant subscription process and seamless integration of all regulated institutions. The crypto securities registry and wallets are maintained on the Polygon PoS

Network. The coinIX COINVEST SCI1 fund is empowered to allocate up

to 100%

of its assets into crypto assets, managing

an actively

curated and diversified

portfolio.

Opportunities

for

generating

ongoing

income, such as through staking crypto assets, will also be explored. Notably, investment shares are restricted to professional or semi-professional investors, with a minimum investment threshold of EUR 50,000 for professionals. Moritz

Schildt,

Managing

Director

of

coinIX

Capital

GmbH,

shared his

insights

on

the transaction: "Electronic securities represent a paradigm shift in asset ownership, offering streamlined processes like instant transfers. Through this pilot project, we aim to demonstrate the technical feasibility while aiding investors

in

navigating

this

innovative

investment

landscape."

Claus

Tumbrägel,

board

member of coinIX

COINVEST

Investmentaktiengesellschaft

mvK, added:

"While

investors

can currently

store their new investment shares in their wallets, facilitating their transfer to bank deposits in Germany remains a priority – we are actively seeking a banking partner." Daniel Wernicke, Co-CEO of NYALA Digital Asset AG, expressed enthusiasm for

the inaugural tokenization of an AIF through shares: "Investment shares like the ones we tokenized or coinIX will be a main driver of tokenized security adoption." About coinIX Capital

GmbH: Since

2017,

coinIX

Capital

GmbH,

headquartered in Hamburg, has been at the forefront of

analyzing blockchain projects

and cryptocurrencies,

facilitating

investments

in this

dynamic

sector. Comprising specialists

with

extensive

experience

in

asset

management, venture

capital,

and

cutting-edge technology

analysis,

the coinIX team manages a portfolio

boasting

over 20

investments

in blockchain startups alongside crypto assets. Shares of coinIX GmbH

& Co.

KGaA are listed on

the free market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange and are also traded on the Berlin and Munich stock exchanges. Further information

about coinIX

GmbH

&

Co.

KGaA

can be found at

Additionally,

coinIX Capital GmbH

is entrusted with managing coinIX COINVEST SCI1, overseeing its liquid crypto assets. About coinIX COINVEST SCI1: Launched in June 2022, coinIX COINVEST SCI1 is an open domestic special AIF under the KAGB. As a sub-portfolio

of

coinIX

COINVEST

Investment

Stock Corporation

with

variable

capital,

its

assets are managed by

coinIX

Capital

GmbH,

acting

as a registered

capital

management company. Available

for subscription by

professional or

semi-professional investors, the fund has the flexibility to invest up

to 100% of its capital in crypto assets, aiming for

a diversified portfolio of digital assets actively managed through ongoing selection

processes. Additional

income

streams are generated through staking

and other blockchain-native mechanisms. With the ISIN DE000A408Q55, subscriptions to the fund are only available

directly

through the investment

company, with

private

investor

acquisition

prohibited.

More information can be found at

. About NYALA Digital Asset AG NYALA serves as a provider

for

institutional

investors

and financial

service

providers,

offering

a technical and regulatory infrastructure for the issuance, management, custody, security, and registry of digital (tokenized) securities and asset investments. Visit for more details. About tokenforge GmbH tokenforge, based in Berlin,

offers a comprehensive

software toolkit

for

asset tokenization

(Digital

& Real World Assets), enabling compliant, fully digital tokenization without the need for coding. As an API- first

provider

and

manufacturer

of

infrastructure

for

the

distribution

and

management

of

digital securities or assets, tokenforge guides companies through the entire tokenization process, integrating suitable service providers or existing processes and software environments seamlessly.

