EQS-News: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Product Launch
coinIX COINVEST SCI1 issues new shares of crypto investment fund as electronic securities | Collaboration with NYALA Digital Asset AG and tokenforge GmbH | Crypto register on POLYGON PoS Netzwerk
18.04.2024 / 09:34 CET/CEST
Hamburg, 18.04.2024 - Investment firm coinIX, specializing in crypto asset and blockchain investments, is pioneering a new initiative in collaboration with NYALA Digital Asset AG and tokenforge GmbH
on the Polygon Proof-of-Stake (PoS) Network.
Following
the transfer of
its
liquid
crypto assets to a specialized
fund to facilitate
co-investments
by external stakeholders,
the company has now
issued
its
new fund shares
– designed
as investment shares of
an investment stock corporation
– as electronic
securities.
These investment
shares are no longer
documented in
physical certificates;
instead,
they are electronically
registered
with
a crypto registry operator, enabling direct allocation to an investor's wallet.
The issuance of electronic securities and the provision of security tokens were orchestrated in collaboration with NYALA Digital Assets AG, Berlin, with their subsidiary Smart Registry GmbH
acting as the
crypto
registry
operator. Tokenforge
GmbH
from
Berlin
handles
the
digital
subscription
of investment shares, ensuring a compliant subscription process and seamless integration of all regulated institutions. The crypto securities registry and wallets are maintained on the Polygon PoS
Network.
The coinIX COINVEST SCI1 fund is empowered to allocate up
to 100%
of its assets into crypto assets, managing
an actively
curated and diversified
portfolio.
Opportunities
for
generating
ongoing
income, such as through staking crypto assets, will also be explored. Notably, investment shares are restricted to professional or semi-professional investors, with a minimum investment threshold of EUR 50,000 for professionals.
Moritz
Schildt,
Managing
Director
of
coinIX
Capital
GmbH,
shared his
insights
on
the transaction: "Electronic securities represent a paradigm shift in asset ownership, offering streamlined processes like instant transfers. Through this pilot project, we aim to demonstrate the technical feasibility while aiding investors
in
navigating
this
innovative
investment
landscape."
Claus
Tumbrägel,
board
member of coinIX
COINVEST
Investmentaktiengesellschaft
mvK, added:
"While
investors
can currently
store their new investment shares in their wallets, facilitating their transfer to bank deposits in Germany remains a priority – we are actively seeking a banking partner." Daniel Wernicke, Co-CEO of NYALA Digital Asset AG, expressed enthusiasm for
the inaugural tokenization of an AIF through shares: "Investment shares like the ones we tokenized or coinIX will be a main driver of tokenized security adoption."
About coinIX Capital
GmbH:
Since
2017,
coinIX
Capital
GmbH,
headquartered in Hamburg, has been at the forefront of
analyzing blockchain projects
and cryptocurrencies,
facilitating
investments
in this
dynamic
sector. Comprising specialists
with
extensive
experience
in
asset
management, venture
capital,
and
cutting-edge technology
analysis,
the coinIX team manages a portfolio
boasting
over 20
investments
in blockchain startups alongside crypto assets. Shares of coinIX GmbH
& Co.
KGaA are listed on
the free market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange and are also traded on the Berlin and Munich stock exchanges. Further information
about coinIX
GmbH
&
Co.
KGaA
can be found at
Additionally,
coinIX Capital GmbH
is entrusted with managing coinIX COINVEST SCI1, overseeing its liquid crypto assets.
About coinIX COINVEST SCI1:
Launched in June 2022, coinIX COINVEST SCI1 is an open domestic special AIF under the KAGB. As a sub-portfolio
of
coinIX
COINVEST
Investment
Stock Corporation
with
variable
capital,
its
assets are managed by
coinIX
Capital
GmbH,
acting
as a registered
capital
management company. Available
for subscription by
professional or
semi-professional investors, the fund has the flexibility to invest up
to
100% of its capital in crypto assets, aiming for
a diversified portfolio of digital assets actively managed through ongoing selection
processes. Additional
income
streams are generated through staking
and other blockchain-native mechanisms. With the ISIN DE000A408Q55, subscriptions to the fund are only available
directly
through the investment
company, with
private
investor
acquisition
prohibited.
More information can be found at
.
About NYALA Digital Asset AG
NYALA serves as a provider
for
institutional
investors
and financial
service
providers,
offering
a technical and regulatory infrastructure for the issuance, management, custody, security, and registry of digital (tokenized) securities and asset investments. Visit for more details.
About tokenforge GmbH
tokenforge, based in Berlin,
offers a comprehensive
software toolkit
for
asset tokenization
(Digital
& Real World Assets), enabling compliant, fully digital tokenization without the need for coding. As an API- first
provider
and
manufacturer
of
infrastructure
for
the
distribution
and
management
of
digital securities or assets, tokenforge guides companies through the entire tokenization process, integrating suitable service providers or existing processes and software environments seamlessly.
Contact Investor Relations / Sender
Moritz Schildt, Geschäftsführer der coinIX Capital GmbH, Telefon: +49 40 40 11 555 0
E-mail: ...tal
