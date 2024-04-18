UN Vows To Support Gender Equality In Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The United Nations (UN) says it is committed to the principles of human rights, gender equality and women's empowerment.

In its annual UN Results Report in Afghanistan, the world body called 2023 a year of tremendous challenges but also one of resilience and determination.

In the face of adversity and multiple concurrent shocks, it said, the people of Afghanistan demonstrated remarkable courage and strength.

“This annual report serves as a testament to our ongoing commitment to the people of Afghanistan and our unwavering support for their journey towards peace, stability, and prosperity.”.

The report also reflects the tireless efforts of the United Nations and its partners to address the complex and multifaceted challenges facing the country.

Due to the international community's concerted efforts, levels of support to Afghanistan remained significant, according to the world body.

“With our partners, we remained engaged despite unprecedented impediments that have shaken our core values and beliefs,” the report added.

The tremendous efforts and tenacity of all partners involved had shown the incredible creativity and perseverance of assistance partners, who were determined not to leave the Afghan people alone.

According to the report, Afghans now cite access to food as their most pressing need. Unable to pay for or produce basic sustenance, millions face hunger and malnutrition.

The Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator said:“In 2024, an estimated 15.8 million people will experience crisis and emergency levels of food insecurity.

“The majority of the population is unable to procure basic needs such as healthcare, food, livelihoods, and housing. A Gallup poll found that 95 per cent of the population consider themselves to be suffering. Average life expectancy has been falling for the past five years.”

The Herat earthquakes and unprecedented large-scale returns from neighbouring countries have shown the disruptive impact of recurrent shocks and underscored the need for sustained international engagement and support.”

Indrika Ratwatte added:“I would like to express my gratitude to the UN agencies, our partners from the International Financial Institutions such as the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), bilateral and multilateral donors and assistance partners, NGOs and all those who continue to support the people of Afghanistan.”

He also profusely thanked the UN's Afghan partners, especially the women, who remind the world body daily of its responsibility to assist and empower them as they lead the course for a better future for themselves and their children.“Your dedication and perseverance inspire us all.”

pr/sa/mud

Visits: 20