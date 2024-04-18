Chinese FM Calls UN To Play Its Role To Stop War In Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday that his country expects the United Nations (UN) to play its role in stopping the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

After talks with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi in Jakarta, the Chinese Foreign Minister said that the two countries are keen to maintain peace and stability in the region.

He also expressed his hope that the United States would listen to the international community regarding the ongoing war in Gaza.

During their talks in Beijing Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stressed the importance of ensuring sustainable and unhindered access of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, calling at the same time influential countries to play a constructive role in maintaining regional peace and stability, with the aim of reaching a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the Palestinian cause.

MENAFN18042024000067011011ID1108109509