US Embassy Doha Launches 'Spring Of Jazz' Concert Series

Doha, Qatar: This April and May, the US Embassy Doha will honor the musical tradition and power of jazz with the exceptional US talents of Supernova and Birckhead. Guests will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich diversity of the genre with a variety of musical events hosted around Qatar.

US Ambassador to Qatar H E Timmy Davis emphasized that“The Spring of Jazz celebrates the transformative power of music to bring people together. From the streets of New Orleans to the stages of Qatar, the freedom of jazz music breaks boundaries and fosters cross-cultural connections. I am thrilled to bring this uniquely American art form hailing from my home state of Louisiana to Qatar.”

In collaboration with Georgetown University-Qatar, the“Spring of Jazz” series begins on Sunday, April 21, with a concert at the PUE Theater in Education City. Guests are invited to experience the sounds of hard bop, modal, fusion, and avant-garde jazz with Supernova, led by visionary drummer and composer Nasar Abadey. Admission is free with registration at

Dr. Safwan Masri, Dean of Georgetown University in Qatar, said:“One of the most dynamic, creative, and expressive forms of music, jazz is a uniquely American genre, pioneered by African Americans and treasured as a national heritage. We are honored to co-host Supernova right here in Education City, where the hallmarks of jazz, including the coalescence of individual and collective expressions, are a beautiful metaphor for what occurs in our classrooms and across the partner universities.”

The musical journey continues in May with Birckhead, led by woodwind artist and composer Brent Birckhead. Birckhead will bring Washington, DC's jazz heritage to Doha through school workshops and public concerts at the Katara Opera House on May 30 and 31.

The band will perform a diverse repertoire that spans traditional jazz to contemporary grooves. Additionally, Birckhead will delve into the genre's rich heritage and its impact on artistic expression with a special event at The Ned Doha. Ticket registration for BIRCKHEAD's events will open in May.

The US Embassy is bringing Birckhead to Doha via the American Music Abroad (AMA) Program.

First known as Jazz Ambassadors, then Rhythm Road, and now American Music Abroad, AMA is the United States' flagship music exchange program that reaches audiences in more than 30 countries each year. Over 110 AMA bands have traveled to more than 130 countries around the world, including Qatar, since 2012.