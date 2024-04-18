Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Joined Politics For...,' Hema Malini Says She Is Lord Krishna's 'Gopi'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Actress-turned-politician and BJP candidate from Mathura Lok Sabha constituency, Hema Malini, has said that she considers herself a \"gopi\" of Lord Krishna actress, contesting the Lok Sabha election as a BJP candidate for the third time, while addressing her supporters in Mathura on April 17, said that she did not join politics for name or fame.“I also did not join politics for any materialistic gain,” she said according to newswire PTI .Also read: Lok Sabha election 2024 Phase 1: Check out prominent candidates in THESE seats, and other detailsThe Mathura MP referred to herself as the \"Gopi of Krishna\" and said that since Lord Krishna loves the \"Brijwasis,\" she believes that he will shower his blessings on her only if she serves them sincerely. She added,“And I am accordingly dedicated to serving the Brijwasis.”Also read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4 notification out! Voting for 96 seats across 10 states on May 13

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda for providing her with the opportunity to serve the Brijwasis for the third time, Hema Malini said the development of 'Braj 84 Kos Parikrama', will be her priority as they are living in a miserable condition read: Lok Sabha polls 2024: Manipur CM Biren Singh appeals to vote for BJP, 'to keep territorial integrity intact...'“Efforts will be made to turn Braj 84 Kos Parikrama soothing, alluring and fascinating for the tourists,” PTI quoted her as saying read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: NDA may see 3% jump in seats, INDIA 35%, shows poll of opinion pollsShe further disclosed that Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari acknowledged her request and approved ₹5,000 crore for the renovation of Braj 84 Kos Parikrama. She said, \"The DPR (detailed project report) for it has been prepared for ₹11,000 crore.\" Additionally, she said she will pursue sanctioning the remaining amount for creating an ideal infrastructure that provides necessary facilities to the pilgrims and enhances the attractiveness for international tourists.

The Dream Girl actress vowed to work towards cleaning the Yamuna River, emphasizing that tourism would pave the way for for employment opportunities for the locals.(With inputs from PTI)

