Hamad Int'l Airport Voted World's Best Airport

London:

UK-based aviation research firm Skytrax announced its“The World's Best Airports of 2024,” naming Qatar's Doha Hamad International Airport as the world's best airport.

Second place went to Changi International Airport, which was last year's number one, followed by Seoul's Incheon International Airport in third, down one place from fourth last year. Tokyo's Haneda Airport moved down one to fourth, while Narita International Airport climbed four places to fifth. The rest of the top 10 include Paris Charles de Gaulle International Airport, Dubai International Airport, Munich Airport, Zurich Airport, and Istanbul Airport, respectively.

Other Japanese airports ranked were Chubu Centrair International in 16th, Kansai International in 18th, Fukuoka Airport in 26th, New Chitose Airport in 49th, Itami Airport in 78th, and Naha Airport in 91st.

Haneda Airport was top in three categories: World's Best Domestic Airport, World's Cleanest Airport, and Best Airport for PRM Support. Chubu Centrair International was named World's Best Regional Airport and Asia's Best Regional Airport, among other categories.

