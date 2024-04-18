Ukraine tries to pressure West over oil rates

(MENAFN) Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Dmitry Kuleba, has suggested that Kiev would consider halting its attacks on Russian oil infrastructure if Western countries provided more military assistance.



Kuleba's remarks, made in a recent interview with local media, come amid concerns raised by United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin regarding Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian refineries and oil storage facilities potentially causing global energy price hikes.



In the interview with Rada TV, Kuleba emphasized the need for Western partners to align their interests with Ukraine's in negotiations. He proposed that if Western allies were to offer military aid, such as Patriot batteries, in exchange for Ukraine refraining from certain actions, then there would be grounds for discussion. However, Kuleba indicated that without concrete support, there would be little incentive for Ukraine to comply with requests.



The slowdown in weapons shipments from the United States, a key supporter of Ukraine's defense against Russia, has raised concerns. President Joe Biden's administration has faced challenges in securing additional funding from Congress, with Republican lawmakers expressing reluctance to approve the requested USD60 billion in additional aid. This hesitation follows the substantial expenditure of USD113 billion in previously approved funding.



Kuleba's remarks highlight Ukraine's strategic approach to leveraging Western support amid ongoing conflict dynamics. The link between ceasing attacks on Russian oil infrastructure and increased military aid underscores the complexities of geopolitical negotiations and the interconnectedness of security interests in the region.

