Amir, Saudi Crown Prince Emphasise Importance Of De-Escalation

Doha: Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia H R H Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them, in addition to regional and international developments, particularly the situation in the Gaza Strip and the Occupied Palestinian Territories. This came during a phone call H H the Amir held on Tuesday with the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The two sides underscored the significance of de-escalation and avoiding the spillover of the conflict in the region, stressing the importance of ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the Occupied Palestinian Territories to achieve a lasting and durable solution for the Palestinian cause, in pursuit of achieving enduring and comprehensive peace in the region.