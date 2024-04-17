Amir, Saudi Crown Prince Emphasise De-Escalation

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani discussed with his brother Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them, in addition to regional and international developments, particularly the situation in the Gaza Strip and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

This came during a phone call His Highness the Amir held with the crown prince.

The two sides underscored the significance of de-escalation and avoiding the spillover of the conflict in the region, stressing the importance of ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the Occupied Palestinian Territories to achieve a lasting and durable solution for the Palestinian cause, in pursuit of achieving enduring and comprehensive peace in the region.

MENAFN17042024000067011011ID1108108555