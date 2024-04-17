Black & Veatch Names Chief People Officer Andrea Bernica To Company's Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- 3BL) OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 17, 2024 /3BL/ – Andrea Bernica, Black & Veatch's chief people officer, has been named to the board of directors of the global leader in sustainable infrastructure solutions, the entirely employee-owned company announced today.

Bernica, who joined Black & Veatch in 2011, was appointed chief people officer in 2023 – a year in which the company expanded its broad portfolio of services with record numbers of construction hours completed (24.5 million in 2023, up nearly 8 million from the previous year) and increased its diverse employee-owners workforce by 17 percent (12,494 as of Jan. 1, 2024, up from 10,691 the previous year) to meet historical levels of project backlog and growth across its global regions.

“Andrea exemplifies the qualities of a strong and effective leader and is a role model and mentor to our many talented women professionals and leaders,” Black & Veatch Chairman and CEO Mario Azar said.“She has shown an unwavering commitment to keeping our employee-owners at the core of everything we do to deliver solutions to our clients.”

Bernica's accomplishments include advancing innovative, culture-boosting programs, reimagining the company's performance management approach to better support a client-focused business and culture, and aligning diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives with business priorities.

In her 13 years with Black & Veatch, Bernica has served as chief of staff, lead employment and corporate counsel, as well as operated as the Board of Directors secretary designee. She has more than 20 years of industry and legal experience, including serving as a commercial and employment litigator with a focus on construction and engineering clients at major law firms.

“In my time with the company, I have been motivated and inspired by the dedication, talent and integrity our employee-owners bring to the clients we serve, and I am excited to work with my fellow directors in advocating for our people and advancing our position as the engineering & construction industry's Top Talent Destination,” Bernica said.

Bernica received her juris doctor degree from the University of Notre Dame, and a bachelor's degree from Colorado State University. She also earned a certificate in executive education from the Columbia Business School.

