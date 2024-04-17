Google Lays Off Employees, Shifts Roles Abroad To Hubs In India, Chicago, Atlanta, Dublin Amid Cost Cuts

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Google layoffs: Alphabet Inc.'s Google is laying off an undisclosed number of employees as the technology giant cracks down on costs, a company spokesperson said as reported by Reuters to the Google spokesperson, the layoffs are not company-wide. The impacted staff will have the chance to seek for internal roles, the spokeswoman added. However, no details has been disclosed regarding the number of employees affected or the specific teams involved Read: Tesla layoff: Elon Musk-led EV firm's move to cut 10% global workforce to hit US, China markets hardA portion of the impacted jobs will be moved to hubs where the company is investing in i.e. in India, Chicago, Atlanta, and Dublin this, it have raised concerns about the possibility of further workforce reductions as companies grapple with economic uncertainty.\"Throughout the second half of 2023 and into 2024, a number of our teams made changes to become more efficient and work better, remove layers and align their resources to their biggest product priorities,\" the spokesperson added as quoted by Reuters Read: Ex-Google, Amazon recruiters ask job seekers not to use LinkedIn's 'open to work' badgeCiting a Business Insider report, Reuters added that employees across several of Google' teams in its real estate and finance departments have been affected. It further stated that Google's revenue cash operations, business services, and treasury departments are among the impacted finance teams per the report, Ruth Porat, Google's chief financial officer, informed employees via email that part of the restructuring included expanding growth to Bangalore, Mexico City, and Dublin January this year, the tech giant let go of hundreds of employees across multiple teams including engineering, hardware and assistant teams as the company ramps up investment and builds its artificial intelligence offerings. Company CEO Sundar Pichai reportedly told employees at the start of the year to expect more job cuts.(With inputs from Reuters)

MENAFN17042024007365015876ID1108108528