JKSC Distributes Sports Kits For Kics

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) SRINAGAR – J&K Sports Council's sports kit distribution drive reached Khelo India Centers of Ganderbal, Budgam and Srinagar on Monday during an event held at Sher-i-Kashmir Indoor Sports Complex here.
The sports kits were distributed to trainees of Khelo India Thang-Ta, Badminton, Kabaddi, Hockey, Wushu, Volleyball and Cycling Centers.
Around 280 trainees from these Khelo India Centers were in attendance. The kits were distributed by Divisional Sports Officer Kashmir JKSC Nusrat Gazala and Divisional Sports Officer Central JKSC Javaid Ur Rehman (JKAS), in the presence of Incharge Managers of Sports Council of these Khelo India Centers.
Trainees were accompanied by their respective Mentors including Saima of Thanga-Ta in Ganderbal, Rabiya of Badminton in Ganderbal, Shahnaza Akhtar of Kabaddi in Budgam, Maqsood of Wushu in Budgam, Khavar Suhail of Volleyball in Ganderbal, Mushtaq Ahmad of Hockey in Srinagar and renowned Cyclist Akbar Khan of Budgam.
