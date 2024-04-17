EU Enlargement: What Does The Future Hold?

The enlargement laid bare several shortcomings of the EU's institutional framework, such as the need for unanimity in delicate areas such as defense, security and immigration. The simultaneous admission of so many new member states also hampered the already slow emergence of a pan-European identity .

The economic and social transition in these countries has been rocky, and political changes have not always withstood backlash or regression. However, the EU has helped them to gradually integrate into the framework set up by their western neighbours.

As of 2024, there are ten countries aspiring to EU membership : six in the Western Balkans (Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro and Serbia) and four in other regions (Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia and Turkey).

The EU's attitude toward the Western Balkans has been hesitant, provoking unease and disaffection . The most realistic option would therefore be to handle each potential candidate separately to create distinct“packs” for negotiation. When it comes to the EU's requirements, Montenegro , Albania and North Macedonia (in this order) are in the best position for accession. The other three states in the region present a variety of problems.

Ukraine and Moldova have been awarded candidate status largely due to the critical circumstances of the ongoing war with Russia.

Bosnia and Herzegovina is considered a fragile state . The two entities that govern it – the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Republika Srprska – govern with their backs to each other. Shared institutions do not work properly, and the country's ethnic Serbs have threatened to seek independence. It is is also under NATO and EU tutelage.

Kosovo is not diplomatically recognized by many countries, including EU states such as Spain and Greece.

Serbia has remained close to Russian interests since the dissolution of Yugoslavia.

Georgia is unlikely to gain accession any time soon, given that it has two territories under Russian occupation (South Ossetia and Abkhazia). It also lags behind on all developmental fronts, and is geographically distanced from the rest of the EU.

With regard to Turkey , it seems clear that the EU does not have the any real interest in bringing them on board. After 25 years of negotiations , they have only managed to close one of the total 35 chapters in negotiations on the EU's acquis communitaire (the rules, rights and regulations that bind all EU member states).

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and European Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi issue a statement following the European Commission's weekly meeting on the EU membership applications of Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia. Dati Bendo/EC – Audiovisual Service , CC BY-NC

In the (very) long term we will likely see the EU grow from its current 27 states to as many as 35, though the oft-touted horizon of 2030 is unrealistic. Aside from their vast economic differences with Western Europe, meeting the terms of the acquis presents a huge challenge for the current candidates. To this we can add a litany of unresolved territorial and diplomatic disputes.

Despite the precedent set by Cyprus – the north of which is occupied by Turkey, with no prospect of reunification after the failed 2004 referendum – it is a delicate matter for the EU to integrate states with internal disputes (such as Bosnia), states whose existence is not universally recognised (Kosovo) or states that do not have complete control over parts of their own territory (Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia). These circumstances are enough to block their accession.

The EU should not repeat the mistake it made in the 2004-2007 enlargement of bringing in ten new member states at once. It is much more practical to take a staggered, progressive approach, grouping countries into smaller groups which can then gradually integrate. Forward planning is also needed. Before granting accession to new members, it would be wise to carry out a reform of European Community decision-making mechanisms, as well as other democratic control mechanisms to be used once new members are integrated.

Experience has shown that the EU has the upper hand in negotiations before a new member joins, but much less influence after. Article 7 of the Lisbon treaty allows the rights of an EU member state to be suspended if it“seriously and persistently breaches the principles on which the EU is founded,” but this is all but impossible to apply in practice. It requires a unanimous vote, and economic sanctions are not enough to change the course of illiberal governments, as proved by Viktor Orbán's Hungary and, until October 2023, Jaroslav Kaczyński's Poland.