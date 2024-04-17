Asil To Host First Ever Exquisite Four Hands Dinner Featuring Michelin Star Chef As Part Of DFF

Asil to Host its First Ever Exquisite Four Hands Dinner Featuring Michelin Star Chef Pavlos Kiriakis as part of Dubai Food Festival. The renowned dining destination will welcome the globally renowned Chef Pavlos to join Asil's Executive Chef Ourad as they craft a mouthwatering culinary adventure for diners to enjoy on April 22nd. A fine dining experience that combines sustainability, bold flavours, and unique insights into each chef's cultural heritage, guests can enjoy this exceptional evening of culinary creativity starting from AED450 per person. -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" src="#" data-bit="iit" /> Dubai, UAE: Asil, the esteemed dining destination nestled within the vibrant ambience of Rixos Premium Dubai, is thrilled to announce its selection by the Dubai Food Festival to host its very first extraordinary Four Hands Dinner on Monday, April 22nd. With two sittings, either from 8pm to 10pm or 9pm to 11pm, this exceptional event will witness the collaboration of Asil's very own local culinary maestro, Executive Chef Ourad, with the internationally acclaimed Michelin Star Chef Pavlos Kiriakis for the first time. Inviting guests to enjoy a meal filled with innovation and creativity, this culinary extravaganza promises an evening of unparalleled gastronomic delight. Chef Pavlos Kiriakis is a seasoned Executive Chef renowned for his innovative approach to gastronomy. A Michelin Star winner, he has earned widespread acclaim for his exceptional culinary creations, which seamlessly blend tradition with innovation. With an illustrious career spanning over 19 years, Chef Kiriakis has garnered numerous accolades, including the prestigious“Golden Hat” award and multiple Michelin star recognitions. He has been awarded FNL stars by the FNL GUIDE annually since 2016 and received the distinguished“Grand de Demain” award from Gault & Millau in 2019, acknowledging him as one of Greece's top culinary talents. Chef Kiriakis has also secured the top position in the chefs powerlist by the FNL guide in 2024 and has been personally invited by the president of Bocuse D'Or to participate in the event“Les Grand Chefs du Monde” in 2019, showcasing his global influence in the culinary world. Chef Mohamed Ourad, the Executive Chef at Asil Restaurant and an individual who is renowned for consistently pushing the boundaries of culinary excellence, boasts over 35 years of experience in the world of fine dining. Lauded for his mastery of French, Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, and North African cuisines, Chef Ourad has earned accolades such as the“Best New Restaurant of the Year 2010” by Time Out Dubai. With a passion for innovation and authenticity, he continues to elevate Asil's offerings with signature dishes inspired by Algerian, Moroccan, Turkish, and Lebanese flavours. These culinary virtuosos will be joining forces to craft a menu that boasts sustainability at its core. Paying homage to their homelands, they will combine their daring, distinctive culinary styles to offer diners a harmonious fusion blending Greek roots with Arabesque essence, serving up sumptuous suppers where the sky is the limit. From cherished childhood memories to innovative reinterpretations of traditional dishes, Chef Pavlos Kiriakis and Chef Mohamad Ourad will guide diners through an unparalleled epicurean adventure. The Four Hands Dinner will feature an impeccably curated menu, including tantalising creations such as Crispy Tart with Seabass and Tarama, Goat Caramel with Goat Cheese and Truffle, Vişneli Yaprak Sarma with Sour Cherry Geleé and Coconut Crackers, and an array of other delectable offerings that promise to tickle the taste buds with a burst of flavour on each bite. This gastronomic journey will be further enhanced by a selection of exceptional grape pairings sourced from the elite vineyards of the Anatolia region in Turkey and the Beqaa Valley in Lebanon. Additionally, guests can indulge in a variety of other selected beverages meticulously chosen to complement each dish and elevate the overall dining experience. Located within the elegant confines of Rixos Premium Dubai, Asil is the perfect place to enjoy a night of fine dining excellence. Offering a captivating blend of modern innovation, traditional elegance, Oriental charm, and its divine setting at the heart of Dubai's Jumeirah Beach Residence, the venue allows you to be transported to another realm of deliciousness on every visit. Whether you're seeking an intimate dinner or a lively night out, Asil caters to every occasion with its enchanting ambience, delectable cuisine, and vibrant entertainment. About Asil: Asil is a balance of modern innovation, elegance and tradition in the Oriental realms of food, decor and musical style, located at the most stylish urban hotspot, Rixos Premium Dubai, in the heart of Dubai's Jumeirah Beach Residence. The restaurant, lounge, stage, terrace and bar combine and evolve into a spectacular nightlife space after dinner.