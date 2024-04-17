(MENAFN- Baystreet) S&P Faces 4th Losing Session

S&P Looks to Break 3-Day Losing StreakS&P Lower on Message from PowellDow Lifted into GreenDow Fights to End 6-Day Skid Glenn Wilkins - Wednesday, April 17, 2024







S&P Rises, Trying to Break 3-Day Slump AdvertismentThe S&P 500 edged higher on Wednesday, on pace to snap a losing streak as the corporate earnings season ramped up.The Dow Jones Industrials gained 73.5 points to 37,872.47,The much-broader index recovered 8.19 points to 5,059.60.The NASDAQ sank 0.9 points to 15,864.35.Material and utilities were the best-performing S&P 500 sectors on Wednesday, gaining around 1% each. Real estate and information technology names restricted gains, as each sector slipped about 0.3%.United Airlines climbed more than 8% after posting a narrower-than-expected loss and beating on revenue. J.B. Hunt Transport Services fell more than 7% after missing analysts' expectations on the top and bottom lines.The new earnings season is off to a promising start. While less than 10% of S&P 500-listed companies have reported financials so far, more than three out of every four have surpassed Wall Street expectations.Those moves come after the Dow was able to break a six-day losing streak.Prices for the 10-year Treasury gained ground, dropping yields to 4.63% from Tuesday's 4.66%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.Oil prices let go of 73 cents to $84.63 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices lost $4.10, to $2,403.70 U.S. an ounce.

