Azerbaijani Ombudsman Meets With Resident Representative Of UN Development Program

Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) of the Republic ofAzerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva received Alessandra Roccasalvo, actingresident representative of the United Nations Development Programin Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

At the meeting, the Commissioner gave the guest extensiveinformation about the activities of the Ombudsman in the field ofprotection of human rights and freedoms, and spoke about closecooperation with international organisations, including the UN andits specialised agencies, ombudsmen of foreign countries, andnational human rights institutions.

Speaking about her activities in the field of business and humanrights, the Ombudsman said that cooperation with stateinstitutions, civil society institutions, and internationalorganisations is carried out in this field, stressed that theimplementation of the "Guiding Principles in the Field of Businessand Human Rights" adopted by the UN into national legislation inAzerbaijan and the preparation of a national action plan wascarried out. She also drew attention to the fact that the Ombudsmaninstitution has prepared a document called "Overview of GuidingPrinciples on Business and Human Rights".

Speaking about the fact-finding missions carried out inAzerbaijani territories liberated from occupation, the Commissionerpointed out that international law and international humanitarianlaw norms were violated as a result of Armenia's occupation policy,the necessity of close participation of international organisationsin eliminating the landmine problem caused by the occupation reports were prepared in this regard to relevantinternational organisations, foreign countries, and national humanrights institutions.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on possible cooperationperspectives within the 29th session of the Conference of theParties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29),which will be hosted by Azerbaijan this year. At the same time, theimportance of the active participation of national human rightsinstitutions during COP29 was emphasised.

Alessandra Roccasalvo, the acting resident representative of theUnited Nations Development Program in Azerbaijan, expressed hergratitude to the Ombudsman for her warm reception.

A number of other issues of mutual interest were also discussedat the meeting.