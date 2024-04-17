Partisans: S-400 System And Command Post Hit At Dzhankoi Airfield

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of strikes on the airfield in Dzhankoi in the temporarily occupied Crimea, the S-400 system and the command post of the Russian air defense missile regiment were hit.

This was reported on Telegram by the Atesh guerrilla movement, Ukrinform reported.

"The defeat of the newest S-400 system with the explosion of the launcher and serious damage to other machines of the complex is confirmed," the statement said.

In addition, according to Atesh, the detonation was confirmed at the point where the movement's agents had previously recorded the delivery of long boxes into the equipped caponiers.

The guerrillas added that they also recorded a serious defeat in the area of the command post of the 5th anti-aircraft missile battalion of the 18th anti-aircraft missile regiment of the 31st air defense regiment of the 4th army of the Russian Federation's Aerospace Forces.

As reported, explosions were heard near the Dzhankoi military airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea.