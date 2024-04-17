Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (April 17-20, 2024)

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Anisha Bijukumar |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Let your creative juices spark and dive into Lego adventure or head to Aspire Sports Hall to see artistic gymnasts from around their world showcase their skills. This and a lot more is taking place this weekend in Doha.

Here's a preview of the diverse range of activities happening in and around Doha:

AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024



On Until May 3, 2024

Each U23 Asian Cup team is on a mission, not just to win the tournament, but also to book their spot at the Paris Olympics.

Qatar successfully kicked off their AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 campaign with a convincing 2-0 win against Indonesia. Next up for Al Annabi is a much-anticipated matchup against Jordan this weekend on April 18, 6:30pm.

The remaining teams across four groups will play their second games of the group stage this weekend.

Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra Music Festival



April 18 to 20, 2024

Qatar National Convention Centre

Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra is celebrating this weekend with a 15-year-Anniversary Festival with a variety of performances taking place in Auditorium 3 at the QNCC.

The concert will feature an exciting array of solo repertoire from Ravel, Vivaldi, Mozart, Beethoven, and many more. The Philharmonic will be led by passionate German conductor Elias Grandy.

Tickets for the show priced at QR100 can be purchased on Q-tickets and are selling out real quick.

LEGO Shows

Until April 25, 2024

1pm to 11pm

QNCC Hall 8 and 9

For the first time in Qatar, millions of LEGO bricks are on display with attendees having a chance to marvel at over 50 brick-built sculptures, navigate obstacle courses, and immerse themselves in popular LEGO console games.

The venue map outlines 24 zones and activities, catering to various interests, including food and beverage options, Build and bounce kingdom, Shop, Mini figurines, Games, Art comics, Brick golf, Starwars, Duplo, Build zone, Carnival, Fans zone, Disney, Friends, Shadow runner, Ninjago, Mosaic, Vehicle + Live Build, Build a city, Run and Build, Cinema, City, and a Race track.

Tickets for LEGO Shows are priced at QR125 for a one-day pass, with discounted rates available for children and adults and can be bought here .

Artistic Gymnastics World Cup

April 19-20, 2024

4pm onwards

Aspire Ladies Sports Hall

Over 200 gymnasts from more than 50 countries have assembled in Doha for this event, which will be the last chance for athletes to book their berths for this year's Paris Olympics.

Among the prominent gymnasts, reigning world champion on pommel horse, Rhys McClenaghan of Ireland will be aiming for a top finish.

Jordan and Arab world's favourite and successful MAG gymnast Ahmed Abu Al Saud will be looking forward to cash in on the local support when he goes out to perform on the Pommel Horse apparatus.

Also participating is the former world champion Carlos Yulo of the Philippines who will be among the stars looking to win their pet events and points at the championship.

Admission is open for all and tickets for regular seat are priced at QR50, while VIP tickets costing QR100 can be bought on Q-tickets.

Coffee Tea and Chocolate Festival

Pic: Old Doha Port / Instagram

Until April 20, 2024

4pm onwards

Mina Park, behind Flag Plaza

A haven for tea, coffee, and chocolate enthusiasts, the Coffee, Tea and Chocolate Festival brings together 50 exhibitors displaying their latest creations. The world-class festival will host live stage shows with DJs, guitarists, dancers, singers, and other musicians and performers, from 4pm to 10pm. In addition, visitors can witness roaming characters, unicycle jugglers, stilt walkers, and other exciting performances daily.

Stand Up Paddle Open Day

April 19, 2024

9am to 4pm

Al Bandar, Old Doha Port

Old Doha Port is inviting water sports enthusiasts in Qatar for a fun day of competitions with activities including Standup paddle, Kayaking, Dragon Boat Racing and Rowing.

Adrenaline Kick Boxing

April 18, 2024

5pm onwards

Katara Beach

Saber-One presents a Professional Kickboxing event in Qatar featuring a world championship W.K.F title belt match between Hamza Bataroune (Morocco) and Redda Nourddine (Italy).

Watch a fightcard stacked with international kickboxing champions compete, the event will kick off with local amateur fights for adults and teens.

Standard tickets are priced at QR100, while VIP tickets can be bought for QR200.

Mega Park Carnival 2024

Until April 20, 2024

5pm to 11:59pm

Al Bidda Park

The Mega Park Carnival boasts a plethora of attractions, including a dedicated Family Area, Live Shows, Food Bazaar, and Entertainment activities. Visitors can expect a gastronomic journey with various food kiosks offering international cuisines alongside traditional fair favourites like cotton candy, corn dogs, funnel cake, and caramel apples.

Event Highlights:

Indulge in culinary delights from various vendors.

Enjoy entertainment including arcade games, classic carnival games, and arts & crafts.

Explore retail booths supporting local businesses.

Experience much more family-friendly fun!

Stage Bound: Musical Recital

April 19, 2024

2pm-4pm

Qatar National Convention Centre

Embark on a musical journey with Stagebound, a musical recital showcasing the talents of aspiring musicians alongside performance by Joelle Eunice Guantes Izon and Mary Pauleen Orollo Rioveros.

From classic ballads to contemporary hits, each rendition is infused with passion, emotion, and sheer musical brilliance, reflecting the dedication and commitment these performers have invested in their craft.

Though admission is free, visitors are advised to reserve their spot