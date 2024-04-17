Mining Stock News Bite - Bear Creek Mining (TSXV: BCM) (OTCQX: BCEKF) Moves On Production Of 12,228 Ounces Of Gold

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Mining Stock News Bites - Bear Creek Mining Corporation (TSXV: BCM ) (OTCQX: BCEKF) (BVL: BCM) stock gained today on production news. The stock is trading at 0.3850, up 0.0350, gaining 10.0000%.

Bear Creek announced it produced 12,228 ounces of gold and 44,040 ounces of silver from the Mercedes Mine ("Mercedes") during the three months ended March 31, 2024 ("Q1 2024").

Eric Caba, President and CEO of Bear Creek, states, "I am very pleased that the progress made at Mercedes in the fourth quarter of 2023 has continued into 2024. Increasing the grade and reducing dilution has allowed us to reduce costs while maintaining the higher level of production. We are still working through a historical development deficit, but the efforts of the technical staff and management at Mercedes are bearing fruit. While some challenges continue to lie ahead, we are confident that Mercedes can ultimately fulfill its intended role within the Company."

Read the company's full news and disclaimer here:

Research more mining stocks with Investorideas stock directory

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: More disclaimer and disclosure info Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.