IPL 2024: Struggling Punjab Kings Meet Mumbai Indians In Mullanpur To Reverse Their Fortunes

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Struggling Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians are set to clash in the Indian Premier League as both teams aim to rejuvenate their seasons. Despite minor differences in their standings, both teams are languishing at the bottom of the table with four losses each in their six matches. Punjab Kings, with a slightly better net run rate, find themselves at seventh, just above Mumbai Indians. However, recent defeats for both sides have heightened the pressure to bounce back.

Mumbai Indians possess the firepower to turn their fortunes around, but they need a collective effort. Despite recent wins, inconsistencies remain, particularly in Hardik Pandya's performance with both bat and ball. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan's form becomes pivotal for Mumbai, with Suryakumar Yadav showing glimpses of brilliance amidst mixed results.

Punjab faces the challenge of optimising their top-order performance, especially with regular skipper Shikhar Dhawan sidelined due to a shoulder injury. While unsung heroes like Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma have showcased resilience, concerns linger over the form of Prabhsimran Singh and Jitesh Sharma.

PBKS must provide better support to their overseas bowling duo of Sam Curran and Kagiso Rabada, as the Indian bowlers have struggled to contain opposition batsmen.

With both teams eager for a turnaround, the stage is set for a compelling encounter.

Here are the squads:

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Tim David, Shreyas Gopal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Anshul Kamboj, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Mohammad Nabi, Shams Mulani, Naman Dhir, Shivalik Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Arjun Tendulkar, Nuwan Thushara, Tilak Varma, Harvik Desai, Nehal Wadhera, Luke Wood.

The match is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.

