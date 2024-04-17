IPL 2024: DC Coach Ricky Ponting Backs Rishabh Pant For T20 World Cup Wicketkeeper Role

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ricky Ponting, the head coach of Delhi Capitals, has thrown his weight behind Rishabh Pant as India's wicketkeeper for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Despite impressive performances from other contenders like Sanju Samson and KL Rahul in the ongoing IPL, Ponting firmly believes that Pant deserves a spot in the squad.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Ponting expressed his confidence in Pant's inclusion, stating, "Do I believe whether Rishabh should be there in the World Cup squad? Absolutely I do. He deserves to be in that WT20 squad by the end of the IPL."

Acknowledging the depth of talent in Indian cricket, Ponting emphasised Pant's consistency and impact both in the IPL and for the national team over the years. While admitting the presence of several viable options, including Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul, Ponting reiterated Pant as his preferred choice.

Ponting's admiration for Pant extends beyond his on-field performances. Reflecting on Pant's remarkable comeback from a car accident in December 2022, Ponting expressed admiration for Pant's resilience and determination. He praised Pant's improvement in batting and wicketkeeping skills, highlighting his remarkable journey back to international cricket.

Delhi Capitals' Recruitment Strategy and Challenges

Ponting also addressed criticisms of Delhi Capitals' recruitment process, particularly regarding domestic players like Ricky Bhui. While defending the scouting process, Ponting acknowledged the significant gap between domestic cricket and the IPL's competitive standards. He cited the example of Harry Brook, the team's top auction pick who opted out, as a factor influencing their recruitment strategy.

Ponting emphasised the need for swift adaptation among uncapped players to excel in the IPL. Despite challenges, he affirmed the importance of identifying talent capable of making the leap to the IPL level.

Changing Dynamics of T20 Batting

Discussing the evolving nature of T20 batting, Ponting challenged the notion that a 60-ball century by an opener is becoming obsolete. He emphasized the importance of strike rates and partnerships, suggesting that a slower century could still be valuable if complemented by aggressive scoring from teammates.

Ponting's insights shed light on the complexities of team selection, recruitment strategies, and batting dynamics in the ever-evolving landscape of T20 cricket.

