Nargis Fund Sets Up Iftar Tents In Lankaran

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In connection with the holy month of Ramadan, the Nargis Fundset up Iftar tents in the city of Lankaran.

Residents of Lankaran and surrounding settlements enjoyedvarious dishes at the Iftar table that lasted from April 2-4.

Every day for three days, the guests were served a high-qualityIftar menu consisting of liquid meals, ash qara, dovga, freshfruits and vegetables, soft drinks, samovar tea, gogal, badambura,snacks, and kata.

Hundreds of people were guests at the Iftar table during thecampaign carried out by the Nargis Fund.

Note that Nargis Fund has been organising Iftar tents in themonth of Ramadan since 2019.

Within the framework of the project, guests come together andshare the joy of Iftar together in five oriental-style tentsspecially designed for people's comfort.

This year's project was carried out with the sponsorship of "RGroup Holding", "Coca-Cola", "Baku International Sea Trade Port","Unibank" and Natig Heydarov personally, with the organisationalsupport of Lankaran City Executive Power and the Azerbaijan StateAdvertising Agency.

