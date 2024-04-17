Safadi Launches 'Knights Of Change' Palestine Blood Donation Campaign

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)



Amman, Apr. 17 (Petra) - Lower House Speaker, Ahmed Safadi, referred to Jordan's support to Palestinian people, driven by the "duty of conscience," adding that Jordan fully backed their steadfastness at the official and popular levels.

Safadi made the remarks while launching "Knights of Change" blood donation campaign for Palestine and Gaza Strip Wednesday, in 22 locations in the Kingdom's various governorates.

During the launching ceremony, Safadi said the campaign is one of the steps aimed to support Gaza Strip, noting that His Majesty King Abdullah II personally took part in the relief airdrops in Gaza.

He also referred to similar efforts of His Highness Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II and Her Highness Princess Salma bint Abdullah II, noting that Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah provided important content in highlighting facts at international public opinion.The organization announced start of the national campaign, under the theme "Our Blood is Your Blood" to donate blood for Palestine, in coordination with Ministry of Health and National Bllod Bank, according to its statement.Meanwhile, the organization's president and founder, Issam Masaeed, said the campaign affirms support to Gaza people, which is in line with Jordan's "firm and deep-rooted" positions towards the Palestinian cause and continues activities of previous initiatives.