Kuwait National Guards Deputy Chief Affirms Commitment To Equipping The Squad

KUWAIT, April 17 (KUNA) -- The Deputy Chief of the National Guards, Sheikh Faisal Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, has affirmed that the Guards' command spares no effort for securing sufficient equipment for the squad in coordination with military institutions in and outside Kuwait.

The Guards said in a statement on Wednesday the Deputy Chief Sheikh Faisal was speaking during an inspection of the posts of the First Protection Brigade tasked with securing the US Embassy building, Al-Muqawaa Transmission station, and the Second Protection Brigade for Subhan fuel depots.

He has affirmed necessity of applying the laws, staying vigilant and treating well citizens and residents of the country.

Sheikh Faisal conveyed to the personnel greetings of His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah and good wishes for them. (end)

