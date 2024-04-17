Lithuanian government, German Rheinmetall sign agreement to build ammunition factory

(MENAFN) According to Lithuania's Ministry of National Defense, a collaborative effort between the Lithuanian government and German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall has culminated in the signing of a letter of intent to construct an ammunition factory in the Baltic country.



The document, inked by Economy and Innovation Minister Ausrine Armonaite, Defense Minister Laurynas Kasciunas, and Maximilian Froch, director of Strategic Program Organization International at Rheinmetall, underscores the strategic partnership between the two entities.



Armonaite shared with a news agency on Monday the government's expectation of initiating construction of the 155mm ammunition factory later this year.



Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has lauded the project, recognizing its significance in fortifying the country's defense industry, as highlighted by the news agency.



Government officials have confirmed that the Lithuanian University of Health Sciences near the town of Baisogala in Radviliskis district is being evaluated as a prospective site for Rheinmetall's ammunition factory.



While reports from local media indicate the mayor of Radviliskis district's endorsement of the project, emphasizing its potential to invigorate the region's economy, the sentiment within the local community of Baisogala remains cautious.



Residents are voicing reservations about the proposed establishment of a military facility in their vicinity, reflecting concerns and uncertainties regarding its implications for the area.

