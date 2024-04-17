Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) has signed two contracts to construct public buildings in the new Al-Metlaa residential district worth KD 42.468 million (USD 140 million).

KUWAIT -- The official spokesman of the unified government application of electronic services "Sahel," Yousef Kathem denies "Sahel" has been hacked.

KUWAIT -- Sahel government application announces that Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) has included a number of data relating to persons subject to the provisions of financial disclosure (Law No. 2 of 2016).

RIYADH -- The mining sector in Saudi Arabia is undergoing a significant transformation, poised to become a key pillar for the nation's economic diversification efforts outlined in Vision 2030. (item part of FANA report)

KUWAIT -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 77 cents to USD 90.89 per barrel on Tuesday in contrast with USD 90.12 pb the day before. (end) rk