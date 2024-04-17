CASE India rolls out 20,000th Vibratory Compactor in India

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 16 April 2024



CASE Construction Equipment, a brand of CNH, has achieved a significant milestone of producing 20,000th Vibratory Compactors, from its state-of-the-art facility in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh. The facility is the sole manufacturing hub for CASE’s compactors globally in CNH. The company is now aiming to ramp up their production capacity to 10,000 units for all products annually by next year, making it the second-largest manufacturing facility by CNH globally and CASE’s largest export hub.



Built in the year 1989, CASE’s Pithampur facility, near Indore, has been manufacturing a comprehensive array of cutting-edge construction machinery, including Compactors, Loader Backhoes, and Crawler-Excavators. At this moment, the facility exports the range of compactors to 44 countries and caters to the construction equipment requirements of over 105 countries across Africa, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America, in addition to India.



On the milestone, Mr. Shalabh Chaturvedi, Managing Director, CASE Construction Equipment – India & SAARC region said, "As a world-leader in Vibratory compactor segment, it is a moment of pride for us to roll out 20,000th made-in-Bharat compactor. This milestone is a testament of customer’s trust on CASE products in India as well as in overseas markets. Our India facility has been essential to our global operations, demonstrating the industrial capabilities of the country. We believe, this accomplishment will not only add value to our India operations, but are also a step towards Viksit Bharat. We thank our esteemed customers, dealers and vendor partners for their support and look forward to achieving many such milestones in the future.”



With eight unique models in its compactor portfolio, the manufacturing facility caters to both domestic and foreign markets and provide a wide range of alternatives, including soil and asphalt compactors in addition to vibratory compactors. The Vibratory Compactor assembly line at Pithampur facility, began operations in 1996, with the 1104 as its inaugural model.



Taking pride, Mr. Satendra Tiwari, the Operations Director at CNH, said, “We are amongst a few companies in India to achieve this remarkable feat. It is an evidence of our team's hard work and dedication. We have been meticulously creating our multi-model assembly process on a single line, with a focus on material flow, timely delivery, and quality. Our unique and efficient approach has been instrumental in driving this success. Additionally, the company’s commitment to consistently invest in technological advancements and process upgrades has allowed us to enjoy a leadership position in the segment.”



Renowned for their comfortable operation, easy maintenance, advanced safety features, and impressive compaction parameters, CASE compactors meet the diverse needs of the global construction industry. CASE engineers are committed to ongoing improvements, ensuring machines are continuously upgraded and future-proofed. CASE offers class-leading BS-IV compliant Compactors that are technologically superior. However, it recently showcased a range of machinery upgraded to the latest BS-V emission standard at EXCON 2023, which will be available in the market from 2025.



CASE India offers a complete range of construction equipment localized in Pithampur, including compactors, excavators, backhoe loaders. CASE has also recently introduced Skid Steer Loaders, which is manufactured by an all women production line.







