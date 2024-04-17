Indiadotcom Digital Private Limited Appoints Devika Dayal As Head Of Revenue (Digital)

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) IndiaDotcom Digital Private Limited (IDPL) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Devika Dayal as the Head of Revenue (Digital). With an illustrious career spanning over two decades in media sales, Ms. Dayal brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new role.



In her capacity, Ms Dayal will spearhead the management of Display, Branded Content, and IP Revenue portfolios across all digital properties of IDPL on a national scale. Her strategic vision and proven track record in media sales, both in television and digital realms, align seamlessly with IDPL's commitment to innovation and growth in the digital landscape.



Prior to joining IDPL, Ms. Dayal held pivotal roles in some of the industry's leading media houses, including Discovery Channel, TLC, CNN-IBN, History TV18, and ITV Network- News X. She has been instrumental in formulating and executing robust business development strategies, elevating revenue streams, and fostering enduring partnerships.



Expressing her excitement about her new role, Ms Devika Dayal commented, "Joining IDPL represents an incredibly exciting opportunity for me to leverage my extensive experience in media sales for driving transformative growth. I am deeply inspired by the vision and ambition of IDPL, and I am thrilled to be part of a team that is committed to pushing the envelope and delivering unparalleled value to our clients and stakeholders."



Mona Jain, Chief Revenue Officer of ZMCL and IDPL, expressed her enthusiasm about Ms. Dayal's appointment, stating, "Devika brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to our digital revenue ecosystem. Her leadership will be instrumental in accelerating our digital revenue streams and reinforcing our position as a market leader. Together, we will unlock new avenues of revenue generation and chart a course towards sustained success in the dynamic digital ecosystem."

Ms. Devika Dayal will report directly to Mona Jain, Chief Revenue Officer of ZMCL and IDPL, in her new role.



About IndiaDotcom Digital Pvt Ltd: IndiaDotcom Digital Private Limited (formerly Zee Digital) is one of India's leading media technology companies with strong presence in the news, information and entertainment genres. It is India's second largest Digital Entity touching more than 350 million monthly users and owns 30 plus digital properties including India, Zee news, Zee Business, WION news, Bollywoodlife and more.

