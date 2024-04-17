Moscow responds to French Olympic truce suggestion

(MENAFN) In the midst of ongoing geopolitical tensions, the Kremlin has responded to French President Emmanuel Macron's proposal for a global ceasefire during the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, particularly addressing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.



Macron's call for an "Olympic ceasefire" garnered attention as he urged for a suspension of hostilities during the upcoming Olympic Games, emphasizing the need for peace amidst ongoing conflicts. However, Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, highlighted Russia's skepticism towards such proposals, citing Ukraine's historical exploitation of truces to gain battlefield advantages.



Addressing the issue, Peskov pointed out that Russian President Vladimir Putin and military officials have consistently expressed concerns regarding similar initiatives in the past.



According to Peskov, Putin emphasized that any consideration of ceasefire proposals would be contingent upon Russia's strategic interests and the current state of the battlefield.



Putin's stance underscores Russia's insistence on genuine efforts towards achieving long-term peace rather than temporary pauses for tactical advantages. He emphasized the importance of Kiev demonstrating a sincere commitment to fostering peaceful relations with Russia, rather than utilizing ceasefire initiatives as opportunities for rearmament.



While Macron's proposal for an Olympic truce in Ukraine last month aimed to mitigate conflict during the games, Putin's response reaffirmed Moscow's position on prioritizing substantive peace negotiations over temporary halts in hostilities.



Moreover, Peskov clarified that the Russian government had not received any formal proposals from France regarding the Olympic ceasefire initiative. This lack of formal communication further complicates the prospects for meaningful dialogue and resolution.



The divergent perspectives of Russia and France on the efficacy and feasibility of such ceasefire proposals highlight the complexities of international diplomacy amidst ongoing conflicts. As geopolitical tensions persist, finding common ground and fostering genuine dialogue remains imperative for achieving lasting peace in conflict-ridden regions.

