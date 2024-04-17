White House declares US`s refusal to fight for Ukraine

(MENAFN) a press briefing on Monday, White House national security spokesman John Kirby reiterated that the United States would not intervene militarily in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, contrasting it with the recent actions taken to defend Israel from Iranian attacks. Kirby addressed questions regarding potential United States involvement in protecting Ukraine from Russian drones and missiles, emphasizing that each conflict presents unique challenges and threat landscapes.



Kirby's remarks underscored President Joe Biden's consistent stance that the United States would not engage in combat operations in Ukraine. While Western powers have pledged support to Kiev in its struggle against Russia, they have refrained from direct confrontation with Russian forces. Even proposals such as deploying NATO troops to Ukraine have been approached cautiously, with an emphasis on non-combat roles to avoid escalating tensions further.



British Foreign Secretary David Cameron echoed Kirby's sentiments, cautioning against direct conflict between NATO and Russian forces. Instead, Cameron emphasized the importance of providing Ukraine with air defense systems to bolster its ability to defend against aerial threats.



These statements reflect a broader reluctance among Western powers to directly engage in military action in the Ukraine conflict, opting instead for diplomatic and logistical support for Ukraine's defense efforts.

