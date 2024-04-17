Lok Sabha Polls: Restrictions Imposed In J&K's Ramban

“Gatherings of five or more persons are strictly prohibited throughout the district, except at designated polling stations during polling hours. This measure aims to ensure the smooth conduct of the electoral process and prevent any potential disturbances,” reads an order.

However, in a move to facilitate democratic engagement, door-to-door campaigning has been permitted, effective from April 17, 2024, starting at 5:00 PM till 20th

of April upto 5:00PM. This allowance offers candidates and their campaign teams the opportunity to interact with voters directly while adhering to the prescribed guidelines.

The polling for general election to the Lok Sabha

2024, for 05-Udhampur Parliamentary constituency in the district Ramban will take place on 19th

April.

District Magistrate Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary, emphasized the importance of cooperation from all stakeholders to maintain peace and uphold the integrity of the electoral process. He urged residents, political parties, and candidates to adhere to the imposed restrictions and cooperate with authorities to ensure a fair and orderly election.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ramban has been asked to ensure the implementation of the order in letter and spirit.

These measures come amidst heightened anticipation for the electoral process and signify the administration's commitment to conducting free, fair, and transparent elections in the region. With the cooperation of all parties involved, Ramban aims to set an example of democratic excellence in the upcoming General Election.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now