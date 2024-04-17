IED Seized In J&K's Poonch

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Mendhar/Jammu- An improvised explosive device (IED) was seized by security forces during a search operation in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.
The IED was recovered during a joint search operation by police, Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF from the forest area of Sanai-Gursai in the Mendhar sub-division, the officials said.ADVERTISEMENT
They said the IED was found hidden in a cavity covered by boulders, and a bomb disposal squad was summoned to neutralise it.
No one was arrested in connection with this matter, the officials said, adding the search operation in the area was still on when the last reports were received.
