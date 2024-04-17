11 Killed, 22 Wounded In Russian Missile Strike On Chernihiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's April 17 missile strike on Chernihiv has killed 11 and wounded 22 people, with at least three people listed as missing.
Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
There are people under the rubble. A search and rescue operation is ongoing. Psychologists are working with the injured.
Klymenko said that a 25-year-old police lieutenant was among those killed in the Russian attack. She lived in a neighboring house, was at home on sick leave and suffered a fatal shrapnel wound.
Video: Official Telegram channel of the Ukrainian interior minister
Earlier reports said that the Russians fired three missiles at Chernihiv on the morning of Wednesday, April 17.
First photo:
Dmytro Kuleba , X
