QAIA Serves 597,134 Passengers In March 2024

Amman, April 17 (Petra) -- Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) has served 597,134 passengers (PAX) in March, marking a decline of 19.2% compared to the figures from the previous year, according to Airport International Group.During the same period, QAIA recorded 5,476 aircraft movements (ACM) and processed 6,361 tons of cargo, representing decreases of 11.4% and an increase of 13.5%, respectively, from March 2023.Year-to-date statistics reveal a 4.6% decrease in PAX at QAIA, totaling 1,968,993 PAX compared to the equivalent period in 2023. Additionally, QAIA reported 16,639 ACM and handled 19,339 tons of cargo, indicating a decline of 5.5% in ACM and a surge of 30.3% in cargo handled, respectively, compared to the same period the previous year.Nicolas Deviller, CEO of Airport International Group, commented on the findings, stating, "Our overall results were notably influenced by March coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan, traditionally associated with reduced travel activity, alongside ongoing developments in Gaza. Nevertheless, we remain committed to collaborating closely with our teams and partners to ensure QAIA regains its momentum and continues to provide passengers with an efficient, comfortable, and welcoming experience."