EU Acknowledges Strategic Significance Of Baku International Sea Trade Port In Middle Corridor

Baku International Sea Trade Port (BISTP) has strategicimportance in the global interconnectedness of Europe and Asiaalong the Middle Corridor, BISTP said following a meeting betweenthe port's Director-General Taleh Ziyadov and EU SpecialRepresentative for Central Asia Terhi Hakala, Azernews reports.

Hakala visited BISTP in Alat as part of her visit toAzerbaijan.

"BISTP plays an important role in strengthening regionalsustainable economic development and in the global connectivity ofEurope and Asia along the Middle Corridor," Ziyadov and Hakalanoted after the meeting.

Since 2016, BISTP has been engaged in business collaborationwith the EU, undertaking various joint initiatives as part of thegreen port agenda. These endeavours focus on digitalization andenhancing port efficiency.

"At the meeting with the EU representative, talks centred aroundsustainable development and public-private partnership (PPP)endeavours. The aim was to ensure the port's effectiveimplementation of the ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance)strategy, with the target of achieving net zero emissions by 2035,"the statement reads.

The port's current transshipment capacity stands at 15 milliontons of cargo per year (receiving 100,000 20-foot containers),although work is underway to increase it to 25 million tons peryear.