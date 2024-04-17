Amir Cup: Al Arabi, Qatar SC Win

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Mustafa Husein Ali (above) excelled with 20 points besides five rebounds and four assist as Al Arabi defeated Al Gharafa 98-72 at the Amir Cup basketball tournament at Al Gharafa Club hall yesterday.

In other match (below) Qatar SC outclassed Al Khor 89-65 following a brilliant show by Sundou Ismael Diallo, who smashed 29 points besides three rebounds and as many assists.