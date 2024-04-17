MSMEDA Commits EGP 185.2M To Dakahleya's Infrastructure Development

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Basil Rahmi, CEO of the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (MSMEDA), has emphasized the agency's commitment to national initiatives aimed at curbing illegal immigration among youth. This effort is in collaboration with relevant governorates and international development partners.

Rahmi outlined MSMEDA's dual-strategy approach. The first strategy focuses on launching projects to enhance infrastructure, health, and education services, thereby improving citizens' quality of life. The second strategy employs labor-intensive methods in these projects, creating numerous job opportunities for irregular workers. This approach not only provides employment but also equips workers with new professional skills, fostering the establishment of small or micro enterprises aligned with their newly acquired competencies.

Furthermore, Rahmi noted that MSMEDA's involvement in infrastructure projects is designed to foster an environment conducive to the growth of nascent small businesses and the expansion of existing ones.

This initiative aligns with the recent signing of a framework agreement between MSMEDA and Dakahleya governorate. The agreement, funded by a EGP 4m grant from the European Union, aims to address the root causes of irregular migration. It includes the restoration and maintenance of four health units across different districts within the governorate.

Rahmi added that the development of these health units is expected to enhance services for approximately 99,000 residents. The projects will also generate over 5,000 daily job opportunities for irregular workers during their execution. It's noteworthy that Dakahleya governorate has previously seen the implementation of numerous infrastructure projects, totaling EGP 185.2m in investment and providing more than 1.4 million daily work opportunities for the community.

In its ongoing efforts, MSMEDA is dedicated to implementing projects that mitigate irregular migration among youth and create viable employment prospects. These projects are part of a broader agreement funded by the European Union to tackle the fundamental causes of irregular migration.