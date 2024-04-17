4 Killed, 25 Injured In Traffic Collision In Pakistan

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) At least four people were killed and 25 others were injured as a result of a bus collision on Wednesday in Sindh province, southern Pakistan.

Pakistani Police said that the accident occurred when a bus that was heading from the city of Larkana to the city of Karachi collided with an oil tanker and a small truck on the Indus Highway in Jamshoro district, resulting in the death of four people and the injury of 25 others, who were taken to hospital, Radio Pakistan reported.

On September 10, 2023, six people were killed and 57 others were injured, as a result of a traffic accident involving a bus in the Punjab province of Pakistan.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan due to lack of infrastructure, poor car maintenance and reckless driving.

MENAFN17042024000067011011ID1108104373