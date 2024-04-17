Himanshu Stars In Qatar's Victory Against Malaysia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: All-rounder Himanshu Rathod bagged man-of-the -match award after he helped Qatar to a four-wicket victory over Malaysia in ACC T20 Premier Cup'24.

Played at Al Ameerat Cricket Ground in Oman, Malaysia after being put to bat first made a total of 151/6 in 20 overs with opener Fayed Ahmed being the top scorer with 38 runs.

From the Qatar bowlers, Himanshu was the pick of the lot coming up with envious figures of 2/22 in 4 overs. He showed his magic in the previous outing as well when the opposition team scored 200+ runs while him not conceding a single six and taking 3/26 in 4 overs.

Qatar in reply chased down the score successfully with 16 balls to spare.

Opener Kamran Khan (37 off 23 balls) and captain Mohammad Tanveer (33 off 24 balls) showed aggressive intent right from the beginning setting up the base while Himanshu and Gayan scored the winning runs for the side at the middle order.