ESL: Al Markhiya Stun Al Gharafa Al Wakrah Held

Doha, Qatar: Yusupha Njie scored a brace as bottom-placed Al Markhiya stunned title-chasing Al Gharafa 3-2 in their postponed Expo Stars League (ESL) clash at Grand Hamad Stadium yesterday.

Njie scored the winner in seventh minute of stoppage time after scoring his first goal in 45+2 minutes. Bashar Rasan, who struck in 55th minute, was the other scorer for the winners.

Dame Traore (23rd minute) and Yacine Brahimi, who converted a penalty in 89th minute, were the scorers for Al Gharafa (41 points), who may lose their second place to Al Rayyan (38 points) as the Lions will take on Qatar SC today. Al Sadd, who will meet Al Ahli, are leading the standings with 43 points.

The win put Al Markhiya on level with 11th-placed Muaither on 14 points.

Earlier yesterday, Al Shamal and Al Wakrah had to be content with a goalless but exciting draw in their postponed Week 13 match at Al Bayt Stadium. Despite battling hard, and more so in the second half, both teams could not succeed in breaking the deadlock though they did come close to scoring on occasions.

Towards the end, players of either side pushed hard and in the 85th minute Al Wakrah's Abdulaziz Mitwali was shown the red card after the referee had a look at the VAR.

Mitwali had stepped on to onrushing Matias Nani's foot while trying to gain hold of the ball on the sideline near the centre.

The result saw Al Wakrah's points tally move to 38 points as they remained in fourth place while Al Shamal moved to 22 points maintaining seventh place in the rankings.