Qatar, Canada Discuss Gaza And Bilateral Ties On Sidelines Of Conference In Paris

Paris: Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met on Monday with Minister of International Development of Canada H E Ahmed Hussen on the sidelines of the Paris Conference on Sudan, held in the French Republic.

The meeting touched on bilateral cooperation between the two countries, particularly in development fields. Also, they discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, and the situation in Sudan and Lebanon.

Both sides emphasized the importance of reaching an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and facilitating the unimpeded entry of humanitarian aid into the Strip.

She stressed the importance of placing the Sudan file on the international community's list of priorities.

H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met on Monday with President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) H E Mirjana Spoljaric, on the sidelines of the Paris Conference on Sudan, held in the French Republic.

During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, emphasizing the importance of providing safe passages for evacuating the wounded and facilitating the entry of humanitarian aid into the Strip through various crossings without obstacles.