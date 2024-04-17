Iran assures heavy attack against Israel

(MENAFN) In a significant development escalating tensions in the Middle East, Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed a comprehensive military operation against Israeli targets in the Occupied Palestinian territories. The strike, comprising both drones and missiles, is purportedly a retaliation for what Iran perceives as a series of provocations by Israel, including an attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria.



The IRGC's Aerospace Division asserted that the strike was a response to the "numerous crimes" committed by Israel, citing the deaths of Iranian commanders and military advisors in Syria as part of the rationale behind the operation. While the exact targets of the strike remain undisclosed, speculation abounds regarding whether the strike targeted Israeli territory or areas within the Occupied Palestinian territories.



The timing of the strike, coming just two weeks after an alleged Israeli airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, underscores the heightened tensions between Iran and Israel. The April 1 attack resulted in the deaths of several officers from the IRGC's Quds Force, further exacerbating hostilities between the two adversaries.



Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei previously vowed to retaliate against Israel, characterizing it as a "slap in the face." American officials, too, warned of the possibility of a significant Iranian strike over the weekend, further intensifying concerns about the volatile situation in the region.



As the situation continues to unfold, the international community remains vigilant, awaiting further details about the extent and impact of Iran's strike against Israeli targets. The development underscores the precarious nature of the geopolitical dynamics in the Middle East and the potential for further escalation in the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.

