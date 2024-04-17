AAP Launches 'AAP Ka Ram Rajya' Website To Show Governance Achievements

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) In a strategic move ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday launched its 'AAP Ka Ram Rajya' website.

The launch coincides with Ram Navami, showing the party's efforts to align their governance with the concept of 'Ram Rajya'.

Addressing a press conference, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh spoke about the website, which he said is intended to show the developmental initiatives taken by the Delhi government under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's leadership.

In a joint press conference with senior AAP leaders Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Jasmine Shah, Singh said that the AAP is proud to commence the website.

He praised CM Kejriwal, saying that he has exemplified 'Ram Rajya' through his governance, setting a model for the world.

However, Singh showed displeasure over CM's incarceration and said that this was the first time during Ram Navami that Kejriwal was not present with them.

"It's distressing that on such a significant day, our CM is separated from us due to baseless accusations," he said.

Singh mentioned several of Kejriwal's achievements, such as improvements in education, healthcare through mohalla clinics, and initiatives like free water and electricity, plus free bus rides for women.