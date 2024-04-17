Major International Conference in Saudi Arabia to Showcase the Future of Pilgrimage

(MENAFN- Epress release) Riyadh

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah is hosting a three-day Umrah and Ziyarah Forum in Madinah starting April 22nd. This prestigious event, held under the patronage of the Governor Prince Salman bin Sultan Al Saud, will take place at the King Salman International Convention Center.

The forum is a key part of Saudi Vision 2030, showcasing the country's commitment to improving the experience of Muslim pilgrims (Umrah performers) and visitors (Ziyarah) coming from all over the world. The forum will bring together government officials, travel agencies, pilgrimage companies, and businesses from various sectors like healthcare, transportation, and technology.

Attendees can expect lively discussions about new ideas and projects to enhance the pilgrimage journey. There will also be an exhibition featuring innovative products and services from participating companies. The Ministry itself is expected to unveil exciting new initiatives and partnerships designed to revolutionize travel to Makkah, Madinah, and other important religious sites.

This isn't just a local event – it's a global one! The Umrah and Ziyarah Forum reflects Saudi Arabia's dedication to making the pilgrimage a truly enriching and unforgettable experience, aligned with the goals of the Pilgrim Experience Program under Saudi Vision 2030. Organizers aim to create a welcoming and spiritually uplifting experience that meets the highest international standards. The forum will be a meeting point for decision-makers, industry experts, and investors, fostering collaboration between local and international organizations.





