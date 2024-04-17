Indonesia Embassy Holds 'Halal Bil Halal' Community Gathering

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In celebration of Eid Al Fitr, the Indonesian Embassy in Qatar held a community gathering“Halal bil Halal: Silaturrahim of Indonesian Community in Qatar” recently and was attended by nearly 800 Indonesians in Qatar. Ambassador of Indonesia to Qatar H E Ridwan Hassan and his wife Lita Hassan also attended this event.

In his speech, the Ambassador expressed his appreciation to the Indonesian community who have been involved in building excellent relations between Indonesia and Qatar.“I always say that the Indonesian people are an important element in Indonesia's diplomatic work in Qatar.” Halal bil Halal is a form of Indonesian culture in celebrating Eid Al Fitr. During this event, usually, Indonesian people will visit family and relatives to forgive and pray for each other.“Even though we live far from Indonesia, we would like to maintain this tradition,” said Ali Murtado, Head of Division for Socio-culture Cooperation at the Indonesian Embassy in Qatar.