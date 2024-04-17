Jaipur MP Receives Death Threat On His Email

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, April 17 (IANS) Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra received a death threat on his official email, following which his Personal Assistant filed a police complaint on Wednesday morning.

Arun Sharma, PA of Ramcharan Bohra said that the email carried a threat saying,“We will kill you. Delhi is still very far. Wherever we meet you on the way, we will kill you there.”

Police confirmed that Arun Sharma got an FIR registered on Wednesday at the Jawahar Circle police station.

Arun Sharma said that he came across the threatening mail, which was received at around 4.30 am, while he was going through the MP's emails.

A stunned Arun Sharma informed the MP about the threatening mail and on his instructions lodged a police report.

While confirming the incident, MP Bohra said that the cyber cell and technical team of the police were investigating the matter.