SIA Dubbed Int'l Airline Of The Year For Fourth Consecutive Time

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Singapore : Singapore Airlines (SIA) won the Roy Morgan Research International Airline of the Year 2023 accolade at the annual Customer Satisfaction Awards for the fourth consecutive time.

SIA was recognised as the Best International Airline for customer satisfaction among Aussies, ranked ahead of other major carriers serving Australia such as Emirates and Air New Zealand.

Roy Morgan surveyed over 60,000 Australians from January to December 2023 to find out their monthly satisfaction rankings with companies across 30-plus categories, including international airlines.

Singapore Airlines won six monthly satisfaction awards in 2022 with an average customer satisfaction rating of 93.4 per cent.

SIA Regional Vice President South West Pacific Louis Arul said the award reflects the carrier's commitment to service excellence.

"Australia is one of our most significant markets and our customers' comfort, travel experience and safety remain our core focus. This is the fourth time SIA has received this prestigious award and we are honoured and grateful to be recognised again," Louis Arul said.

Roy Morgan CEO Michele Levine said Singapore Airlines was consistently regarded as providing the highest customer satisfaction for international airlines, winning the category in 2018 and 2019 (pre-pandemic) and 2022 and 2023.

"The international airline business is an extremely competitive one. Since the pandemic restrictions eased in 2022, Singapore Airlines re-emerged as the favoured airline for Australians with high levels of customer service and satisfaction over many years," she mentioned.

SIA currently provides 123 weekly services from seven Australian hubs with more expansion to come.