HSIA's T3 Handover To CAAB Delayed

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : The handover of the capital's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport's Third Terminal to Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh has been delayed. Aviation Dhaka Consortium (ADC), contractor of the terminal, failed to complete the works within the contract deadline, which ended April 6, as per reports.

Amid the situation, CAAB Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman on April 6 held a meeting with the contractor and others related to the project to evaluate the situation at the CAAB headquarters in the capital's Kurmitola.

"The contractor company requested us to extend the deadline by another six months," Mafidur Rahman said on April 6.

CAAB chairman also said they have placed two proposals to the contractor company-handover the building now and complete the remaining works by September 2024, or have the contract extended by six months without any additional fund.

The contractor company is scheduled to sit with CAAB on April 22 to decide on the proposals.

Around 95 per cent of the works of HSIA Terminal-3 has been completed. The remaining works include testing, calibration and setting up of some equipment. The CAAB chief added, they are determined to start operation of Terminal-3 by October 2024.