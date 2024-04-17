Domestic Tourism Flourishes During Eid Holidays

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka : The recent six-day Eid al-Fitr vacation, followed by Pohela Boishakh, provided citizens of the country with the chance to travel to scenic destinations countrywide. As a result, hundreds of thousands of domestic travellers flocked to various popular tourism destinations across the country such Cox's Bazar, Kuakata, Sundarbans, Rangamati and Sylhet.

Cox's Bazar has always been a popular choice for the country's holidaymakers. At least 5,00,000 vacationers visited the beach destination since the afternoon of Eid day, as per reports.

With over 550 hotels, motels, guest houses and cottages, the beach destination can accommodate around 1,28,000 tourists at a time. Hence, many families suffered from accommodation shortages as the sudden influx of holidaymakers on Friday and Saturday was overwhelming for the hosts.

Local industry stakeholders said, around 90 per cent of the rooms were pre-booked until Sunday, leaving only a small percentage available for tourists arriving on Friday and Saturday. Approximately two lac tourists arrived on Friday, with another two lac or more following the next day. Many tourists returned or went to Teknaf, Chokoria, Moheshkhali or Ramu for accommodation.

Reports cited travellers claiming that some hoteliers and restaurant owners were taking advantage of the situation by overcharging. However, there was a mobile court launched to ensure fair hotel rents by the government.

Fitr vacation. Thousands of visitors flocked to various points of the world's largest mangrove forest. Another tourist spot, Kuakata, saw all its hotels and motels fully booked at least a week before Eid al-Fitr, as per reports. Popular areas such as Jhauban, Buddhist temples of the Rakhain community, and the beach itself were bustling with thousands of visitors. Sylhet also experienced a surge in tourist numbers during the vacation. The dam surrounding Nikli Haor in the Kishoreganj district emerged as a popular hangout spot for Dhaka residents during the holidays. Additionally, the alpana artistry adorning the fourteen-kilometre-long road around the haor for Pahela Baishakh festivities set a world record and drew even more tourists to the area during this year's Eid vacation.

The Sundarbans also attracted a significant number of tourists during the long Eid