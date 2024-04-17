Countering China's Rare Earth Dominance And Coercion

The agreement is already having real-life impacts on mineral supply chains. A month after signing the deal, the Japanese government announced its intent to subsidize companies for“up to half the cost of mine development and smelting projects of important minerals.”

The US is pursuing similar agreements with Indonesia and the European Union , with negotiations to continue throughout 2023.

The 2023 Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for

Prosperity Supply Chain Agreement

and the 2022 launching of the

Mineral Security Partnership

are examples of major efforts to address vulnerabilities to supply chain resilience through transnational forums.

These agreements' limited objectives leave much room for potential expansion. Moreover, many participating countries are

mineral-consuming nations

that need first to stimulate investment from their own private industries in their domestic production to realize the partnerships' goals.

The US government needs to expand its critical mineral treaties bilaterally and through pre-existing multinational frameworks.

America can strengthen its partnerships by adding structure and tangible benefits to previously“hollow” or under-incentivized pacts, like the oft-criticized I ndo-Pacific Economic Framework. Participants will find greater reason to invest in their relations with the US due to clearer opportunities to bolster their domestic production and stockpile capabilities.

In particular, the US government needs to finalize critical mineral agreements with Indonesia and the EU. A US-EU CMA will drastically invigorate the EU's extraction, processing, and recycling capabilities in tandem with the recently passed

European Critical Raw Materials Act .

A US-Indonesian CMA could specifically mandate extraction of Indonesia's considerable nickel reserves by suppliers independent of Chinese corporations' control. The Chinese government's influence in the Indonesian nickel market remains a major concern with friendshoring there but this deal will offer investment from friendly nations to counter this dominance.

A nickel mine in Sulawesi, Indonesia. Image: Twitter

An influx in private capital from democracies will offer alternative financing sources for Indonesian companies, whose operations will likely be augmented with improved labor and environmental standards.

In any case, increased investment from American tax credits through critical mineral agreements will certainly fund processing R&D, which can eventually drive innovations transforming the abilities of the US and its partners to produce domestically.

However, the potential for these benefits to be reaped from these CMAs or any future attempts at them will rely on the executive branch's negotiation prowess and leeway. The IRA and similarly structured incentives will only offer more bargaining power in the CMA model.

The Biden administration also can lean on frameworks such as the G7, the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, and the Indo-Pacific Economic Forum to establish supply chain resilience and safeguard a“free and open Indo-Pacific.”

Not only do many countries in these groups offer major extraction and processing capacities, but shared mineral security aligns closely with the regional security that the dialogues were established to maintain.

The existing mineral negotiations within these groups lack tangible commitments from the involved countries, such as the introduction of tax credits or subsidies, lowering of quotas, joint ventures and addressing other non-tariff barriers that may arise. A limited-objective critical minerals agreement that qualifies for the EV tax credit for all countries in the frameworks can spark investment and gain these commitments.

These incentives can further influence the fulfillment of Washington's other external aspirations, like the maintenance of environmental and labor standards in producing nations.

To achieve these policies, the executive branch should be given more leniency to pursue critical minerals agreements independently. Members of Congress criticized the Biden administration for classifying the US-Japan CMA as a

free trade agreement

without congressional approval.

To solve this, Congress can renew the

Trade Promotion Authority

that expired in 2021, granting the president the ability to negotiate for free trade agreements or CMAs to remove tariffs or grant tax credit benefits. If this route is unrealistic, legislators can also consider developing a separate, streamlined approval process for CMAs.